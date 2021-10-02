CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 850 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 48,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 461,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

