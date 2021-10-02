CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after buying an additional 376,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,194,000 after buying an additional 154,869 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 153,257 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 173,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

