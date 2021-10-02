CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

CROX opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

