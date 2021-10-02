CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

CROX opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

