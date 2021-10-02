CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 824,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,232,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $302.49 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.09 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

