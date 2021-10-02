CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 309.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.80. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $173.06 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

