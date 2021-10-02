CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,371,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

