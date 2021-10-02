CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,346 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,346 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $231.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

