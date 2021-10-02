CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,346 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,346 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COIN stock opened at $231.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96.
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 in the last 90 days.
Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.
Coinbase Global Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
