CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1,351.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,650 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

MRO stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

