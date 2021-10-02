CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 824,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,232,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $302.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.33 and a 1-year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

