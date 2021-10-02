CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

