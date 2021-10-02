CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Buys C$23,680.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,102,000 shares in the company, valued at C$705,280.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135.00.

On Monday, September 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 33,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,115.00.

On Monday, September 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$325.00.

On Friday, September 10th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,397.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 32,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,360.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.16.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.