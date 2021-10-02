Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.95

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.25. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 172,830 shares.

CDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis cut their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $107.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

