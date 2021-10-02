Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,841 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

