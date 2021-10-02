Citigroup Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Rambus worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Rambus by 9.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rambus by 295.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $22.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

