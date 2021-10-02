Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of C opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

