Citigroup Inc. Purchases 59,874 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,874 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.