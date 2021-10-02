Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,334 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $179.69 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.26.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

