Citigroup Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $27.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist reduced their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. APA has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in APA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 668,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in APA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 862,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

