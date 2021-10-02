Civilization (CIV) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $17.48 million and $1.37 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.74 or 0.44503517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00227060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

