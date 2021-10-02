Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Update

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CCTC remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,361. Clean Coal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

