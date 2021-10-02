Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

