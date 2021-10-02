Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

DUK stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

