Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NET. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.51 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,790 shares of company stock valued at $94,973,134. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

