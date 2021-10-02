Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report $38.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $153.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.76 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $225.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 186,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.