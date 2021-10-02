CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

