Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. 6,681,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $30.45.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 130.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,793 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.