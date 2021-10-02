Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
FOF opened at $13.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
