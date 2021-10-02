Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
UTF opened at $27.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
