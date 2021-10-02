Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTF opened at $27.23 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

