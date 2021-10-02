Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $65,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

