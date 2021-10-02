Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,761,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 74,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

CIGI stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.46 and a 12 month high of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

