Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. XOS has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

