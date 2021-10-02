Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

