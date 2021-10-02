Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.24% of United Natural Foods worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $16,761,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the period.

Shares of UNFI opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

