Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 656 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.