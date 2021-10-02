Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 156 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.46 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

