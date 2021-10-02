Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

