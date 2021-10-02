Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $344.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.79. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

