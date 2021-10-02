Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

