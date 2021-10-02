Comparing Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Owlet and Geospace Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $87.83 million 1.41 -$19.24 million N/A N/A

Owlet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies -13.29% -8.27% -7.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Owlet and Geospace Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owlet currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 103.77%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Summary

Owlet beats Geospace Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment leverage upon existing manufacturing facilities and engineering capabilities. The Emerging Markets segment consists of recent acquisition of Quantum. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

