Comparing PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PDC Energy and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.18%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its share price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Amplify Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 3.20 -$724.32 million $2.03 21.37 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 1.08 -$464.03 million $1.30 4.42

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -12.81% 20.28% 9.87% Amplify Energy -41.97% -15.09% 1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Amplify Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

