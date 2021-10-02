Comparing WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Umpqua 34.90% 18.56% 1.68%

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Umpqua’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.84 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Umpqua $1.42 billion 3.18 -$1.52 billion ($0.84) -24.52

WCF Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Umpqua.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Umpqua pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WCF Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 3 2 0 2.40

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $16.63, indicating a potential downside of 19.28%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Umpqua beats WCF Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is hea

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.