Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $26.16 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

