Conceal (CCX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $295,145.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $5.07 million and $295,145.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,699.76 or 1.00076738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00080372 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.14 or 0.00690552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00366725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00231449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,703,269 coins and its circulating supply is 11,608,194 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars.

