Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,389,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,316,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

