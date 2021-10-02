Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 856,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $141,461,000 after buying an additional 660,746 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,997 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,643,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $436,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $6.41 on Friday, hitting $173.94. 3,956,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.23. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

