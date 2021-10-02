Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Buys $14,931.00 in Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

