Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$3.85 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFXTF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CFXTF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

