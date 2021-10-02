Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of BCRX opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

