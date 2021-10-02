Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after buying an additional 48,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $442.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.04 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

